Kansas man accused of lying to get VA reimbursement

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A southwest Kansas man is accused of lying in order to get money from the Veterans Affairs travel program.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister says Edward Parks, 60, of Liberal, is charged with one count of submitting false claims for travel reimbursement and one count of making a false statement to investigators from the VA Office of Inspector General.

The indictment alleges that Parks falsely claimed he traveled from Liberal to Wichita for medical appointments. McAllister alleges Parks’ goal was to be reimbursed under the Beneficiary Travel Program.

The VA Office of Inspector General investigated. Assistant U.S. Attorney Debra Barnett is prosecuting the case.