1  of  19
Closings and Delays
Brewster - USD 314 Cheylin - USD 103 Colby Public Schools - USD 315 Goodland - USD 352 Graham County - USD 281 Hoxie Community Schools - USD 412 Northern Valley - USD 212 Oakley - USD 274 Oberlin - USD 294 Osborne County - USD 392 Plainville - USD 270 Quinter Public Schools - USD 293 Rawlins County - USD 105 Sacred Heart Catholic Grade School - Plainville Smith Center - USD 237 St Francis Comm Schools - USD 297 Stockton - USD 271 Triplains - USD 275 Wallace County Schools - USD 241

Kansas man admits to swindling buyer of online pharmacy

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Kansas man has admitted swindling the buyer of an online pharmacy business.

The U.S. attorney’s office said in a news release that 37-year-old Jeffrey P. Wilson of Olathe pleaded guilty Monday to one count of wire fraud.

Wilson admitted in his plea that he placed an ad on Craigslist offering to sell an online pharmacy. He then made false statements and sent fabricated bank records for the business to a Texas man who responded to the ad. He falsely claimed the business was grossing $15,000 to $40,000 a month.

The victim paid Wilson $120,000 before learning the business had virtually no revenue and the website had been shut down after he failed to pay for monthly maintenance and hosting.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 18.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories