BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) - A man and woman from Victoria, Kansas were arrested Tuesday after Barton County deputies encountered them walking along K4 highway west of Hoisington.

Barton County deputies were called to the 900 block of west K4 highway around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday after citizens reported two people walking in the area and a vehicle pulled into an abandoned farm.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Brett Woods, 47, and Aundria Pasek, 44, both of Victoria.

Deputies say Woods and Pasek told them their vehicle had become stuck after they pulled into the abandoned farm.

Sheriff's deputies went back to their vehicle and discovered "freshly cut copper pipe and copper wire."

Through further investigation, it was clear to the deputies that Woods and Pasek were in the process of burglarizing the area when their vehicle got stuck.

They were both arrested for burglary and theft.

Woods also had an active warrant out of Russell County. Once they were transported to the Barton County Jail, a suspected meth pipe was found on Pasek.

Pasek was booked on burglary charges as well as possession of drug paraphernalia. Her bond has been set at $10,000.

Woods was booked on burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $20,000 bond in addition to the Russell County warrant.