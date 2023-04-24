EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from El Dorado was arrested Sunday night after allegedly holding a woman hostage.

According to the El Dorado Police Department (EDPD), they received a call at 9:15 p.m. for the report of a hostage situation in the 1200 block of W. Towanda Ave.

Upon arrival by the EDPD and the Butler County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), they learned a 57-year-old man had entered the home armed with handguns and forced a 63-yer-old woman, who the EDPD said the man was familiar with, into a bedroom at gunpoint.

Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, the EDPD said there was a shot fired inside the home.

The EDPD requested assistance from the BCSO SWAT Team.

“Hostage Negotiators from the El Dorado Police Department, as well as the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, were in contact with the hostage taker,” the EDPD said.

After three hours of negotiations, the man released his hostage and was taken into custody without further incident, the EDPD said. He was taken to a local hospital for “precautionary reasons” and later released.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of:

Attempted first-degree murder Aggravated kidnapping Aggravated burglary Criminal discharge of a firearm Aggravated domestic battery

“We would like to acknowledge the dedication and commitment of all law enforcement personnel, negotiators, dispatchers, and medical personnel involved in this incident,” the EDPD said. “Their bravery and professionalism were instrumental in bringing this situation to a peaceful resolution. We are proud of the teamwork and collaboration demonstrated by all agencies involved.”