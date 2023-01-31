GLADE, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man was arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, after components of a methamphetamine lab were found in his home in July of 2022.

According to the Phillips County KS Sheriff’s Office (PCKSO), on Saturday, July 16, 2022, a search warrant was executed in the 800 block of Third Avenue West in Glade.

During the execution, the PCKSO says items were located inside that indicated they may have been components of a methamphetamine lab.

According to the PCKSO, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) Clandestine Laboratory Response Team responded and collected the items of concern.

The items were then transported to the KBI for analysis which, according to the PCKSO, revealed that they were, in fact, components of a methamphetamine lab.

The PCKSO says an arrest warrant was served for a 40-year-old man from Glade, Kansas. He was taken into custody without incident.

While being served the arrest warrant, the PCKSO says a deputy noticed suspected drug paraphernalia in the residence.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for the residence, which the PCKSO says was executed Monday at 6:30 p.m.

The PCKSO says on top of the man being charged on suspicion of unlawful manufacture of a controlled substance, possession of precursors, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is also being charged on suspicion of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

His bond is set at $250,000.