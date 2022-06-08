GEARY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Junction City man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in Geary County.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) said in a news release that 36-year-old Carlton Solton, Jr. of Junction City, was arrested on Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. after being discharged from a local hospital in Topeka.

Solton was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, and criminal use of weapons.

According to the KBI, on May 21, a woman called 911 reporting a man was outside her home, waving a handgun and threatening her and another woman in the 700 block of W. 11th St. in Junction City.

Police responded to the area, and the man took off running away. They chased him and claimed to have heard gunshots coming from his direction, as well as saw him pointing the gun at them.

A news release says an officer caught up to the man, later identified as Selton. A confrontation occurred, and the officer shot him multiple times.

Officers rendered aid, and EMS responded as well, taking over life-saving measures. No law enforcement officers were injured.

The investigation is still ongoing. Once the investigation concludes, case findings will be submitted to the Geary County Attorney for review.