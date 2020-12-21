Kansas man arrested in shooting, wounding of police officer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting and wounding of a police officer earlier this month in Kansas City, Kansas.

The Olathe Police Department said in a news release that the Kansas City, Kansas man was taken into custody Sunday in rural Miami County with the assistance of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The suspect’s identity was not immediately released.

The arrest stems from an exchange of gunfire that occurred Dec. 15 between the suspect and the Kansas City, Kansas police officer in Overland Park, Kansas. The officer was struck by gunfire in the arm and ballistic vest.

