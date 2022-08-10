EDGERTON, Kan. (KSNW) — An Edgerton, Kansas, man was arrested by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) on Wednesday on suspicion of child sex crimes, the KBI said in a news release.

The news release says on Aug. 10, around 7:50 a.m., agents from the Northeast Child Victim Task Force (NECVTF), assisted by the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Collin County (Texas) Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant in the 200 block of E. 6th St. in Edgerton.

During the search, 57-year-old Tony Hamer was arrested on a Texas warrant for suspicion of solicitation of prostitution of a person younger than 18 years old.

Hamer was booked into the Johnson County Jail. An investigation is still ongoing.