Kansas man charged after neighbor killed by stray bullet

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Kansas City, Kansas, police say a man has been charged in the death of a neighbor who was hit by a stray bullet while standing in his house.

James Edward Merrick Jr., is charged with first-degree murder in the March 31 death of 50-year-old Mark Winner. Police say Merrick was involved in a shooting outside Winner’s home when a stray bullet went through a window and hit Winner, who died at the seen.

Merrick fled but was arrested earlier this month in Topeka. The investigation into the shooting is continuing.

