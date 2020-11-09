Kansas man charged with killing 2 sons held without bond

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A 40-year-old man charged with killing his two sons is being held without bond after being returned to Kansas.

A judge ordered Donald R. Jackson Jr. to remain in the Leavenworth County Jail without bond during Jackson’s first court appearance on Friday.

Jackson is charged with capital murder in the deaths of his 12- and 14-year-old sons.

Their bodies were found Oct. 24 at their home in Leavenworth.

Authorities say Jackson fled with his two young daughters, who were with him when he was arrested in Oklahoma. He was returned to Kansas on Thursday.

