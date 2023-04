WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Butler County man convicted of killing his infant son has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for 25 years.

Kaleb Hogan (Courtesy: Butler County Sheriff’s Office)

Kaleb Hogan was also sentenced to an additional 32 months in prison for child abuse. Hogan was convicted in January of first-degree murder and child abuse in the 2021 death of 3-month-old Malykai Hogan.

Hogan, a former corrections officer, had been scheduled for sentencing last month, but it was delayed after he requested a new attorney for his case.