Kansas man faces 155 child pornography charges

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — Prosecutors say a 71-year-old Cedar Point man is jailed on 155 counts after child pornography was found in his home.

Leland Zachariah Taylor was charged last week with sexual exploitation of a child.

The Chase County Sheriff’s office said in an affidavit that deputies were called to Taylor’s home on May 8 by Taylor’s son and the son’s girlfriend.

They reported finding the child porn on his laptop and flash drive as they were cleaning his home.

Taylor was hospitalized at the time recovering from injuries suffered in a car crash.

He is currently jailed in Chase County. His next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

