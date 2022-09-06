OTERO COUNTY, Colo. (KXRM) — On Tuesday, a Kansas man was found guilty of murder in a 2021 homicide of a La Junta resident.

39-year-old Matthew Perez of Garden City, Kan., was found guilty of first-degree murder by an Otero County jury.

Perez was convicted of the homicide of 50-year-old Ernesto Apodaca. Apodaca was shot inside his car while parked in front of his apartment building in the Morningside Heights neighborhood in La Junta on May 14, 2021.

The investigation was conducted by the La Junta Police Department in cooperation with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, Otero County Sheriff’s Office, Colorado State Patrol, Finney County Sheriff’s Office, Garden City Police Department, Otero County Coroner’s Office, and the 16th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Perez’s sentencing is set for Wednesday, September 7, 2022. He faces life in prison.