Kansas man gets 22 years for robbery, forcing victim to make bank withdrawals

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Kansas man will serve more than 22 years in prison for his role in a September 2020 robbery when he held a man at gunpoint, robbed him, and forced him to make withdrawals from several ATMs.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Chad Rico, 33, of Tescott, was sentenced Thursday in Ottawa County District Court to 228 months for aggravated robbery and 43 months for aggravated battery to be served consecutively in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. In addition, Rico was also ordered to pay $2,526.84 in restitution.

A second defendant has not been sentenced yet. The case was investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Salina Police Department and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.