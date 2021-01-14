Kansas man gets prison time for poaching 60 deer

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A judge has sentenced a Barber County man to 14 months in prison in a deer poaching case.

John Blick, Jr. (Courtesy Kansas Department of Corrections)

The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism (KDWPT) says John Blick, Jr., of Sharon, was charged with 139 counts, including illegal hunting and poaching of 60 whitetail and mule deer.

District Judge Frank Meisenheimer sentenced him to 14 months in prison. When he gets out, he will be under post-release supervision for at least a year.

The judge also order Blick to pay $310,234 in restitution to the KDWPT for the value of the deer.

The KDWPT says Blick was also charged and pleaded guilty to 33 misdemeanors in Harper County. His sentence there includes $15,000 in fines, $17,407 in restitution for three trophy deer that he killed in Harper County in 2019, and the forfeiture of his hunting privileges for five years from the date of conviction.

Some people may find the images disturbing. (Photos: KDWPT Game Wardens)

Game wardens with KDWPT say Blick pleaded guilty to:

Criminal hunting

Hunting with aid of a motor vehicle

Criminal discharge of a firearm

Felon in possession of a firearm

Fail to purchase or to tag deer

Exceed bag limits

Hunt with artificial light

Hunting without a valid license

Taking trophy deer illegally.

The wardens posted a message on Facebook, saying, “KDWPT would like to thank Anthony PD Officer Becky Mendoza, the Barber County Sheriff’s office, and the numerous individuals in Barber and Harper County’s who provided the much needed information over the years in helping bring this individual to justice.”

They say the information could lead to future prosecution of other wildlife violators.