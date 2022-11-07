WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A federal grand jury in Wichita has indicted a man in connection to child pornography.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 50-year-old Jimmy Lynn is accused of using a young child to produce sexually explicit images and then distributing child pornography. The grand jury returned indictments for Lynn on one count of sexual exploitation of a child production of child pornography, three counts of distribution of child pornography, and one count of possession of child pornography.

Homeland Security Investigations, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Wichita Police Department are investigating the case. The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse by the Department of Justice.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says the initiative “marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.” Click here for more information about Project Safe Childhood.