Kansas man indicted on drug charges after fleeing arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The U.S. Attorney’s office said a Kansas man, who was arrested in Great Bend last September after fleeing from officers, was indicted Wednesday on federal drug trafficking charges.

Roosevelt Tyree Henderson IV, 32, is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The indictment alleges that on Sept. 30, 2019, Henderson was arrested with more than 3.8 pounds of pure methamphetamine and an Excam model GT 27 pistol in his possession. The Barton County Sheriff reported at the time that Henderson fled when the Sheriff attempted to stop his car. Henderson abandoned the car at a house in Great Bend. There was a short standoff before he surrendered.

If convicted, he could face a penalty of not less than 10 years in federal prison and a fine up to $4 million on the methamphetamine charge, not less than five years and a fine up to $250,000 on the charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and up to 10 years and a fine up to $250,000 on the other count.

