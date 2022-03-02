WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who owned a professional auto racing business has been sentenced to three years in prison for tax evasion. He will also have to pay $40 million in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas said Scott Tucker, 59, of Leawood, pleaded guilty in November to filing a false or fraudulent tax return.

Investigators said that Tucker owned a professional auto racing business called “Level 5 Sports.”

According to court documents, on a 1040 tax return in 2010, Tucker reported that Level 5 had approximately $18.3 million in gross receipts and approximately $17.5 million in expenses.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Tucker admitted in a plea agreement that Level 5 never operated as an intended for-profit business and that he admitted to submitting false information on the tax form to try to disguise the amount of taxes he owed.

“Taxes are due on all earned income, been earned by ripping people off,” Special Agent in Charge Tyler Hatcher, IRS, said. “IRS-CI (Criminal Investigation) will always pursue the interests of the public.”

In 2017, Tucker was convicted in New York for operating a nationwide $3.5 billion internet payday lending enterprise that systematically evaded New York tax laws. A judge sentenced him to more than 16 years in prison.

A federal judge ordered Tucker’s new three-year sentence be served concurrent with the previous sentence.

“Mr. Tucker spent decades defrauding others through payday lending schemes, and now a $40 million tax bill is due,” Hatcher said. “In addition to the time he’s already serving, he’s now being held accountable for cheating the U.S. government and honest taxpayers.”