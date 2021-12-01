Kansas man pleads guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A 32-year-old northeast Kansas man has pleaded guilty to participating in the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Mark Roger Rebegila of St. Marys pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol building. Several other charges were dropped.

He is the third of eight Kansas residents charged in the Capitol riot to plead guilty. The other five cases are pending in the court system.

A federal affidavit says Rebegila told the FBI that he entered the Capitol after others had crashed the barriers. Prosecutors say he also took videos of himself inside the Capitol but later deleted it because “he did not want to get into trouble.”

“Rebegila further stated that he asked a police officer if he could go inside, and the officer shrugged his shoulders,” the document said.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 10 and faces a maximum penalty of six months in prison and a $5,000 fine.