Kansas man pleads guilty in Oklahoma cold-case deaths

VINITA, Okla. (AP) — The Kansas man charged in the 1999 deaths of an Oklahoma couple and the disappearance and presumed deaths of their teenage daughter and her friend has pleaded guilty to an accessory to murder charge.

The Tulsa World reports 68-year-old Ronnie Busick entered the guilty plea Wednesday in an agreement with prosecutors. He was sentenced to 15 years, serving 10 years in Oklahoma Department of Corrections custody and five years under supervised release.

Busick may get a lesser sentence if he provides information that leads to the recovery of the two Craig County teens.

Busick is the only suspect still alive. The two girls have not been found despite numerous searches.

