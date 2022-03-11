LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (FOX4KC/WDAF) — A 23-year-old Lansing, Kansas man has plead guilty in a 2020 shooting caused when he was playing with a gun.

Christopher Allen Kelly-Bush plead guilty as charged Friday to one count of reckless aggravated battery, causing bodily harm doing a reckless act, according to Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson.

On June 19, 2020, court documents say Kelly-Bush, the victim, and multiple friends were sitting on a porch.

Kelly-Bush was playing with a Glock 19 handgun. He was taking the magazine out and replacing it before pressing the trigger. During one of these times, a bullet was chambered and when Kelly-Bush pulled the trigger he shot the victim in the head.

The victim received a through and through gunshot wound to the top of his head. The victim survived after multiple surgeries but still has long-term injuries, according to Thompson.

“Guns are not toys. All gun owners should take certain steps to ensure that their guns are used safely, stored securely, and that they don’t end up in the wrong hands,” Thompson said.

Sentencing for Kelly-Bush is scheduled to take place on May 4, 2022 at 1 p.m.