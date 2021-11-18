Kansas man pleads guilty to throwing caged dog in river

Crime

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has pleaded guilty to a felony for throwing his ex-girlfriend’s caged miniature poodle in a river.

Leavenworth County prosecutors say 24-year-old Davion Simpson pleaded guilty Wednesday to animal cruelty in the case and faces possible jail time when he’s sentenced Dec. 17.

Witnesses told police that on July 31, Simpson dragged a kennel with the dog inside it out of the back of his car at Riverfront Park in Leavenworth and threw the kennel into the Missouri River.

Bystanders rescued the dog from drowning. Police say Simpson had recently ended his relationship with the girlfriend and had texted a friend of hers that the dog was “gone.”

