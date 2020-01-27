1  of  2
Kansas man pleads guilty to selling misbranded erectile dysfunction drugs

by: KSN News

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 60-year-old Kansas man pleaded guilty today to importing and selling misbranded pharmaceutical-grade erectile dysfunction drugs from China and marketing them as herbal remedies for men, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Rick Shepard, Overland Park, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to import misbranded drugs. In his plea, he admitted he was doing business as Epic Products when he sold a product called Euphoric to adult novelty stores in multiple states. He marketed Euphoric as “all natural herbal supplements for male enhancement.” In fact, the product contained prescription drugs Tadalafil and Sildenafil, the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis. Shepard purchased the drugs from a supplier in China. He repackaged the capsules, applied his own labels and distributed them to stores in Kansas, Missouri and Colorado.

Sentencing is set for April 20. He could face a sentence of up to five years in federal prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The Food and Drug Administration investigated.

