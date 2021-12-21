Kansas man pleads no contest in first-degree murder charge

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A man has pled no contest to the first-degree murder charge for a 2019 shooting death in southeast Kansas.

According to a recent release from Attorney General Derek Schmidt, Benjamin Job Mason II, 20, of Coffeyville, entered a no-contest plea Monday afternoon in Montgomery County District Court. Judge F. William Cullins accepted the plea to one count of first-degree murder and set a sentencing appointment for 1 p.m., Feb. 15, 2022.

Mason was convicted for his role in the 2019 shooting death of Kimberly Meeks in Independence.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said that 19-year-old Kimberly Meeks of Coffeyville was shot and killed on the evening of Dec. 14, 2019, while walking along Main Street.

Independence Police reported that Meeks had been walking with a man when someone fired gunshots at them and drove away.

