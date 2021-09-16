Ellis man receives explicit photos from 8-year-old through online game, court finds

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas man persuaded a child to send him sexually explicit images through an online game and messaging apps, according to the United States Department of Justice.

A judge sentenced Clinton Wade McElroy, 49, of Ellis, to 40 years in prison after being convicted of producing child pornography. In court documents, McElroy admitted he got an 8-year-old child to send him the explicit photos through the online game and apps between May 2020 and June 2020.

McElroy pleaded guilty to the charge in May 2021.

This was McElroy’s second conviction of production of child pornography, which makes the penalties more severe. The FBI and the Ellis County Sheriff’s Department worked together to investigate this case.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation’s offender registry, McElroy was previously charged with sexual exploitation of a child and possession of child pornography for an offense in 2015.