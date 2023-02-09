THOMAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been sentenced after driving drunk and getting into a fatal car crash in 2022.

According to the Thomas County KS Sheriff’s Office (TCSO), Alan Dible has been sentenced in the Thomas County District Court on Wednesday to 162 months (13 years and five months) in the custody of the Department of Corrections for one count of involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence and 12 months in the custody of the Thomas County Sheriff for one count of driving under the influence for a fourth conviction.

The TCSO says the fatal crash happened on Saturday, April 9, 2022.