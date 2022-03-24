LARNED, Kan (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been sentenced for aggravated sexual assault with a minor on Thursday, March 24.

Roy Hill (Courtesy: Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

Roy Hill, 59, of Osage, Kan. was sentenced by a judge in the Pawnee County Courthouse to life in prison, with a requirement to serve a minimum of 40 years prior to becoming eligible for parole, for aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14. Hill was sentenced to an additional 18-month sentence after he failed to register as a sex offender in a previous aggravated indecent liberties conviction.

At Hill’s sentencing, the state requested he be sentenced to a mandatory life sentence pursuant to Jessica’s Law, to which the judge complied.

Jessica’s Law was enacted in 2006 and establishes mandatory minimum sentences for sexual offenses committed against minors under the age of 14.

According to the Pawnee County Attorney’s Office (PCAO), on February 10, 2019, around 5 a.m., the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Department responded to a sexual assault of a minor call in Garfield, Kansas.

Upon arrival, officers were told by the homeowners that their 13-year-old granddaughter was woken up around 3 a.m. in her bedroom by a man touching her inappropriately.

The unidentified teen told officers that the man was her grandparent’s house guest, or Hill, according to the PCAO.

The teen testified at trial that after the assault happened, she was too scared to leave her room, as she would have to pass Hill to get to her grandma’s room.

The PCAO says Hill had been staying on the teen’s grandparent’s couch for several weeks.

The teen had attempted to call and text her grandma several times after the aggravated assault, but her grandmother did not wake up did up for over an hour, according to the PCAO.

Hill was arrested at the scene without a problem.