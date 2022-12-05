WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man was sentenced Monday for conspiracy to sexually exploit a child.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 30-year-old Dillon Everman of Parsons was sentenced to 345 months (28 years and 9 months) in prison for conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child or the production of child pornography.

The DOJ says Everman admitted in pleading guilty that he encouraged and requested his co-defendant Dustin Strom to sexually abuse two young children and send him pictures of the abuse.

Everman then saved the images and created a shareable link that he made available to Strom and others.

The DOJ says 26-year-old Dustin Strom of Parsons was sentenced in October to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to commit sexual exploitation of a child or the production of child pornography.