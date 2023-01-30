GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man has been sentenced for his conviction of the death of a child in 2020.

According to the Kansas Attorney General, Steven E. Johnson, 28, of Goodland, has been sentenced to 61 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility for one count of involuntary manslaughter and 43 months for one count of child abuse.

Johnson pleaded no contest to the charges in December 2021.

The Kansas Attorney General states the case stems from the death of a 3-month-old baby on May 13, 2020. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Goodland Police Department investigated the case.