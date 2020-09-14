Kansas man sentenced for selling misbranded erectile dysfunction drugs in 3 states

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 60-year-old Overland Park man was sentenced Monday to two years probation for importing and selling misbranded pharmaceutical-grade erectile dysfunction drugs according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Rick Shepard pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to import misbranded drugs. In his plea, he admitted he was doing business as Epic Products when he sold a product called Euphoric to adult novelty stores to stores in Kansas, Missouri, and Colorado. He marketed Euphoric as “all-natural herbal supplements for male enhancement.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said the product contained prescription drugs Tadalafil and Sildenafil, the active ingredients in Viagra and Cialis, and that Shepard purchased the drugs from a supplier in China. He repackaged the capsules, applied his own labels, and distributed them to stores.

LATEST STORIES: