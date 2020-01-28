Kansas man sentenced in shooting death of 72-year-old Missouri man

Live Now
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – A Kansas man has been sentenced for his role in the murder of a 72-year-old man at an Independence, Missouri home.

Jackson County prosecutors say 34-year-old Xavier Otero, of Kansas City, Kansas, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison for second-degree murder and four other charges.

He is one of three men charged in the October 2017 death of William Domann at the victim’s own home.

Nathan Hendricks and Onelio Garcia were also charged in Domann’s death.

Court records say Domann’s girlfriend said Hendrick had been threatening to “rough” up Domann because he had been asked to hide a car Hendricks had stolen and Hendricks allegedly wanted it back.

