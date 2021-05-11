Kansas man sentenced to life for killing woman, 2 children

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man who killed his estranged girlfriend and her two children and then set their house on fire has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Ismael Caballero was sentenced Tuesday for the deaths of 32-year-old Yazmin Rodriguez-Santillan and her two children, 14-year-old Amerikha Rodriguez and 10-year-old Jeancarlo Rodriguez, of Kansas City, Kansas in December 2019.

He was given a life sentence for the deaths of the children and another 14.5 years for Rodriguez-Santillan’s death.

Prosecutors said he killed the woman, then returned to kill the children to prevent them from testifying against him. He then set the house on fire.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories