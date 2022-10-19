ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas man went before a judge earlier this month and heard his sentence after the court found him guilty of rape.

Kenneth Geyer was sentenced to 310 months, which equals out to 25 years and 10 months. He pleaded no contest on Sept. 7 to one count of rape and one count of aggravated criminal sodomy.

As a part of the plea agreement, Geyer had four other charges dismissed with prejudice, meaning he cannot be charged for those at a later date.

Court records show Geyer was arrested on Jan. 8, 2021. The crimes occurred in May 2018. The victim was under the age of 14.

Geyer will be subject to lifetime post-release and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.