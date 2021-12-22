Kansas man sought after a double murder in Fort Scott

BOURBON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were found dead following a shooting in their Fort Scott home on Tuesday night, and now, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Fort Scott Police Department are looking for a suspect.

Around 7:40 p.m., a family member made a 911 call after arriving home to find the body of 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell. Police went to the home in the 400 block of Main Street. They found the woman had died from a gunshot wound. They also found 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman dead inside the home.

The KBI says the victims’ son, Dawson J. Mitchell, 23, of Fort Scott, is a person of interest and is wanted for questioning connected to the case. Investigators are trying to find him. They say he is possibly armed and dangerous.

Mitchell is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown Carhartt-style coat and a baseball cap that is light in color in the front and dark in color in the back.

If you know where Mitchell is, you are asked to contact the Fort Scott Police Department at 620-223-1700 or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.