Kansas man whose case divided hometown pleads guilty

HOLTON, Kan. (AP) — A man whose rape case has divided his small northeast Kansas town has struck a plea deal with prosecutors that will likely put him in prison for 10 years.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that 26-year-old Jacob C. Ewing of Holton pleaded guilty Friday in Jackson County District Court to two counts of aggravated sexual battery.

Jackson County Attorney Shawna Miller said in a news release that both sides agreed to accept in the plea agreement a sentence of 10 years incarceration in one case and two years, eight months, in the other case. Both would run at the same time. Sentencing is scheduled for June 18.