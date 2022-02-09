ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KSNW) — A man from Great Bend, Kansas, was arrested in Oklahoma after a high-speed chase ended with a crash in Rogers County on Wednesday.
Authorities say Jessy Davis, 40, was involved in a high-speed chase with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) ended with Davis and a woman being chased down on foot. The woman was later released.
Davis was booked into the Rogers County Detention Center on multiple different charges:
- Eluding police
- Reckless driving
- Malicious injury to property
- Kidnapping
- Failure to stop at accident
- Fugitive from justice
According to the Barton County Sheriff’s Office, Davis also has a warrant in for failure to appear in court on a felony charge.