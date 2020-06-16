Kansas mom sentenced for trying to poison her 3 children

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A 39-year-old Kansas woman who tried to poison her three children with medication after losing custody of them to her ex-husband has been sentenced to nearly 29 years in prison.

Therese Irine Roever was sentenced Tuesday on three attempted first-degree murder charges and criminal threat.

Prosecutors said Roever’s ex-husband called police in February 2018 to report Roever and their three children were drugged and groggy at her home.

WDAF-TV reports Roever lost custody of her children when the couple divorced but was later given unsupervised visitation. Two of the children were 7 and one was 5 at the time of the incident.

