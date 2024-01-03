LANSING, Kan. (WDAF) — State officials are investigating after inmates allegedly stabbed a Kansas prison officer.

The Kansas Organization of State Employees confirmed the agency is investigating after a corrections officer who was doing cell checks at Lansing Correctional Facility was stabbed Tuesday.

The Kansas Department of Corrections also confirmed there is an active investigation. A spokesperson said two inmates attacked the officer.

KDOC said thanks to the quick response from other officers and prompt medical care, the officer was able to return to work Wednesday.

Both agencies declined to comment any further on the incident.

This is at least the second violent incident at Lansing Correctional Facility in less than two months.

In December, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation confirmed an inmate’s death on Nov. 25 has been ruled a homicide. Officials determined that inmate was strangled to death.