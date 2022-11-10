Gavel and stethoscope. medical jurisprudence. legal definition of medical malpractice. attorney. common errors doctors, nurses and hospitals make

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City pediatrician admitted his role in a massive Medicare fraud scheme involving more than 1,000 patients.

Frederick Scott Dattel, 57, of Leawood, Kansas, pleaded guilty to one count of making a false statement related to a health care matter.

Between August 2017 and February 2018, Dattel worked as a physician for a telemedicine company called RediDoc.

Federal prosecutors say RediDoc’s owners illegally profited by paying kickbacks and bribes to doctors who would prescribe prescriptions and medical equipment that were not medically necessary to patients.

RediDoc then received money from companies responsible for marketing those drugs and equipment.

As part of the plea, Dattel admitted he illegally submitted prescription and medical equipment claims to Medicare for more than 1,000 patients.

Court documents show that during the seven months Dattel worked for RediDoc, he reviewed 1,077 files for patients who received Medicare. He wrote prescriptions and orders for 1,075 of those patients. Claims were then illegally submitted to Medicare.

Prosecutors showed that during the same time, RediDoc paid Dattel $22,270.

Dattel faces up to five years in federal prison without parole when he is sentenced. He was also ordered to pay $211,542 in restitution.

RediDoc owners Stephen Luke and David Laughlin have already pleaded guilty in the District of New Jersey to conspiracy to commit health care fraud.