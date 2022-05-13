TOPEKA, Kan. (WDAF) — The state of Kansas has ordered the emergency suspension of a convicted physical therapy assistant’s license.

The Kansas Board of Healing Arts issued the order regarding Joseph D. Quinlan on Friday, pending further proceedings.

Quinlan worked as a licensed physical therapy assistant in Topeka when he solicited a child between the ages of 14 and 16 to meet him in a cemetery. When they arrived, Quinlan engaged in sexual acts with the child, according to the emergency order from the board.

Quinlan entered a no-contest plea to a charge of indecent liberties with a child on July 16, 2021.

A judge sentenced Quinlan to a 32-month suspended sentence. He is currently serving 36 months of supervised probation.

According to documents from the Board of Healing Arts, since his conviction was classified as sexually violent, he is subject to monitoring for the remainder of his life, even after he completes his sentence.

Quinlan must also register as a sex offender for 25 years.