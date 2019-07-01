Kansas police chief pleads not guilty; jury trial set

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A Kansas police chief accused of stalking and violation of a protective order entered a not guilty plea Monday.

Bushton Police Chief Brian Treaster was booked into Reno County jail on April 19. We first reported the story April 22. There have been few details revealed surrounding Treater’s circumstances leading up to the arrest.

Bushton Police Chief Brian Treaster pleaded not guilty to charges of stalking and violation of a protective order in Reno County Court. His jury trial is set for September 17. He was first taken into custody April 19. (Photo: Reno County Sheriff’s Office>

At the arraignment in Reno County court, a jury trial was set to start September 17.

Bushton is in far northwestern Rice County, about 30 minutes from Great Bend.

Stay with KSN as we follow this trial, bringing you the latest details.

Treaster remains as Chief of Police in Bushton.