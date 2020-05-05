Kansas police find 19-year-old man dead with gunshot wound

Crime

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. (AP) — Suburban Kansas City police responding to a welfare check found a 19-year-old man dead with a gunshot wound.

Prairie Village police said in a news release that they found the teen at 6:18 a.m. on Tuesday lying on the ground. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by local police as well as the Johnson County crime lab and medical examiner.

