Kansas police search for man in relation to fatal stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Police are searching for a man as part of an investigation into a fatal Topeka, Kansas stabbing.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports police are looking for 40-year-old Topeka resident Andrew Timothy Evans in relation to the stabbing.

A release from Lt. Manuel Munoz says police found 41-year-old Raymond Lee Smith suffering with life-threatening injuries Sunday in a Topeka house. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Munoz says Evans was last seen leaving the area on foot. Munoz cautioned against approaching Evans and asked anyone who sees him to call police.

