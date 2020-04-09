Kansas postal employee sentenced for stealing gift cards

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A woman who ran a Kansas town’s post office was sentenced to probation for stealing gift cards from the mail.

Stacy Vasko was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation for a misdemeanor count of obstructing mail. She was also ordered to pay $200 in restitution.

Vasko initially was charged last summer with two counts of mail theft by a postal employee. She was living in Salina and was the only employee in the Brookville post office when the theft occurred.

She was caught after a postal investigator determined Vasko had used a gift card taken from a birthday card that went through the Brookville office.

