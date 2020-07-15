Kansas priest sentenced for possessing child porn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – A 47-year-old Kansas priest who pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Christopher Rossman, who formerly served at the Annunciation Catholic Church in Baldwin City, admitted that investigators found child pornography on his Samsung Galaxy tablet. The crime occurred in September 2016 when monitoring software installed on Rossman’s computer devices reported he had visited adult pornography and child pornography websites. The archdiocese forwarded the report to law enforcement.

When investigators tried to find Rossman in Baldwin City, they learned that his sister had taken possession of the Galaxy tablet and tried to run over it a number of times. A forensics examination found files on the device depicting prepubescent females engaged in sexual activities.

U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said Rossman also was ordered to pay $5,000 under the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

