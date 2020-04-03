Kansas Prisoner Review Board releases details of Donald Wacker decision

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Prisoner Review Board has issued more information on a decision granting parole to Donald E. Wacker on or after November 1, 2020.

Wacker was convicted of felony kidnapping and aiding Doil Lane in the kidnapping of Nancy Shoemaker occurring in July 1990. The two drove her to a field where Lane raped and strangled her.

Wacker was sentenced to a total of 16 years to life and first became eligible for parole consideration in December 1999. Wacker has been denied parole four times, beginning in 1999.

The Kansas Prisoner Review Board said state law stipulates that they may release on parole those offenders who have satisfactorily completed the program agreement, required by K.S.A. 75-5210(a), whom the Board believes are able and willing to fulfill the obligations of a law-abiding citizen, and when the Board is of the opinion that there is a reasonable probability that the offender can be released without detriment to the community or to the offender. (K.S.A. 22-3717 (e))

In conjunction with K.S.A. 22-3717(h), the following non-exhaustive factors are considered when determining parole suitability:

Circumstances of the offense

Previous criminal record and social history of the inmate

Programs and program participation

Conduct, employment, attitude, disciplinary history during incarceration

Reports of physical/mental examinations, including but not limited to risk factors revealed by any risk assessment

Comments from public officials, victims or their family, offender family or friends, or any other interested member of the general public

Capacity of state correctional institutions

Input from staff where offender is housed

Proportionality of time served to the sentence that would have been received under the Kansas sentencing guidelines for the conduct that resulted in the inmate’s incarceration

Presentence report



For any offender eligible for parole, public comment sessions are held across Kansas, providing the opportunity for board members to receive written and oral input from victims, victims’ families, offenders’ families, community members and other interested persons regarding the possible parole of offenders.

In addition to soliciting comments from crime victims, comments are solicited from public officials regarding the offender’s possible parole. These officials include the prosecuting attorney, sheriff’s department, police department and the sentencing judge from the county or counties in which the inmate was convicted. This information is made available to the board at the offender’s hearing.

While the public is welcome to express their concerns, the Prisoner Review Board’s decision is final and is not subject to statutory authority that would allow the public to appeal the decision.

The Prisoner Review Board will have the opportunity to review Wacker’s upcoming release plans and apply additional conditions while on post-release supervision, as warranted, which would be in addition to the standard conditions that apply to all offenders.

