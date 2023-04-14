DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — If you get a phone call from someone claiming to be from Amazon about a suspicious purchase on your account, be extra careful.

Ford County Sheriff Bill Carr warned that people are being targeted with what he calls the “Amazon Account Scam.”

He said the caller ID will show what appears to be a Kansas number. Then, the caller will claim to be from Amazon and say they are looking into a suspicious purchase on your account.

“They ask you to verify your name and the town you live in, at which time they transfer you to the Amazon Investigations Department,” Carr said. “The scammer will tell you that you have a fraudulent purchase on your account and that the DEA (Drug Enforcement Agency) is now investigating you as well, but not to worry because they (Amazon) will take care of that.”

The sheriff said almost all scams are run by sophisticated organized criminal organizations. He said they are nearly impossible to track.

“Most of these scams originate in India, Africa and assorted Asian countries, but there have been some originating from the U.S.,” he said.

Carr said that “there is little to no chance” that victims will recover any money or that the scammers will be prosecuted.

“If anyone calls you claiming to need any form of payment via cash card, bank account or credit card information, you are encouraged to hang up and notify your local law enforcement agency,” he said in a news release.

Carr said the IRS and legitimate law enforcement agencies do not ask for payment over the phone.

He also warns that some scammers are sending letters through the post office.

“Use caution when answering any solicitation for money that you are not personally familiar with via the U.S. mail or phone,” Carr said.