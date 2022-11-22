MIAMI, Okla. (KSNF) – A Galena, Kansas, school resource officer (SRO) with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in Miami, Oklahoma.

44-year-old Christopher Bailey Corbit of Commerce, Oklahoma, was issued two citations on Nov. 17 and Nov. 18 by the Miami Police Department in Oklahoma for larceny and shoplifting and theft by shoplifting.

The Miami, Oklahoma, Walmart store has “five open cases against Corbit at this time,” the report states.

Corbit is accused of placing items on top of each other and scanning one item, and bagging two items through the self-checkout machines, the report states.

When confronted with the alleged theft, Corbit offered to pay for the merchandise and then identified himself as a police officer, the report states.

Corbit is accused of stealing the following items, according to the Nov. 18 report:

Sept. 10, 2022: Mezzetta Super Colossal Queen Olive, $11.88 Lysol Power & Free, $3.52 Mr. Clean Liquid Febreze Meadows & Rain, $3.24 SB Toilet Gel Rainshower, $4.67 Capaction Flea Medicine, $25.98 Hartz 2 in 1 flea & tick dog collar, $7.16 Prebal chicken & rice Sib dog food, $13.68 Natural Sleep Support $13.97 Total: $84.10



Sept. 18, 2022: Mezzettta Super Colossal Queen Olives, $11.88 Sar NS Chdshp SH, $3.18 Sharp Cheddar Chunk, $4.00 Deluxe Whole Cashews, $9.98 Mixed Berry Fruit Snacks, $7.24 Sara Lee Bread, $3.28 Toilet Paper, $6.36 Old Spice Deodorant, $10.97 Chicken Tenders, $8.35 Charcoal, $15.76 Total: $81.00



Sept. 27, 2022: Fischer & Wieser – Preserves tiple berry, $5.08 Charmin Flushable Wipes, $4.47 Footlong Sub, $6.00 Total: $15.55



Overall total: $180.65

The total loss to the store was less than $30, according to the Nov. 17 Miami Police report. Corbit was banned from all Walmart properties.

Galena, Kansas, schools are out for Thanksgiving break. A message was left for school administrators.

Corbit is a veteran law enforcement officer with more than two decades of service.

His background includes stints with the Ottawa County District Attorney’s Office in Oklahoma, Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office in Oklahoma, Baxter Springs Police Department in Kansas, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office in Kansas, District Court of Cherokee County, Kansas bailiff, Galena Police Department in Kansas.