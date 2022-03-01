WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Supreme Court will hear the appeal of a Wichita woman convicted of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. And the hearing is going to be in an unusual setting. The court will have a special evening session in a Great Bend ballroom on April 6.

The Kansas Supreme Court sometimes takes its hearings on the road as a way to let people outside of Topeka learn about the state’s highest court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary. This will be the court’s first visit to Great Bend in the court’s 161-year history and the 12th time it has held an evening session.

The people who attend will hear two cases.

Appeal of murder conviction

Rachael Hilyard (Courtesy Kansas Department of Corrections)

One is Rachael Hilyard’s appeal. In 2020, a Sedgwick County jury convicted Hilyard of the 2017 murder of 63-year-old Micki Davis. Davis and her grandson went to Hilyard’s home to get some of her son’s belongings. While there, Hilyard says she got into an argument with Davis over a painting.

When Hilyard attacked Davis, the nine-year-old grandson ran to Davis’ truck, grabbed her phone and called 911 as he ran away. Police arrived and found Davis decapitated in the garage. Hilyard was in the home.

Hilyard took the stand during the trial and said she did not remember how the two got into the garage or how the fight started.

When Hilyard’s attorney asked her if she did cut the woman’s head off, Hilyard said yes and explained, “Because I didn’t have much time and her soul needed to get out so she could go to heaven, her soul needed to get out.”

The defense attorney said that Hilyard killed Davis, but there was no premeditation.

The jury convicted Hilyard of first-degree murder, and the judge sentenced her to the Hard-50. Hilyard is now 40 and being held in the Topeka Correctional Facility. Unless she wins her appeal, her earliest possible release date is April 2067.

In her appeal, Hilyard challenges the sufficiency of the evidence to support her conviction and raises other challenges to her conviction and sentence. Prosecutors will argue that the conviction and sentence should stand.

Former KHP superintendent appeals loss of job

Governor Sam Brownback appointed Mark Bruce to lead the Kansas Highway Patrol in 2015 after Superintendent Ernest Garcia retired. The Kansas Senate unanimously confirmed the appointment in April of 2015.

But in March of 2019, Governor Laura Kelly announced that Superintendent Bruce and an assistant superintendent resigned. The Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the governor’s spokesperson said she couldn’t comment on the departures because they were personnel matters.

The Associated Press later reported that Bruce resigned under pressure after questions arose about an alleged domestic violence incident involving another official in the patrol.

In January 2020, Bruce asked the Kansas Supreme Court to force Kelly and the KHP to rehire him as a major. He said that he wanted to clear his name and that he asked Kelly and the KHP to reinstate him several times, but they refused.

Bruce contends that when his tenure as superintendent of the KHP was terminated, he was entitled to return to the rank he held when he was appointed superintendent. He also contends that when his tenure was terminated, he was not returned to rank, but instead was forced to retire, which amounted to a constructive discharge from employment.

Click these links to read the briefs:

Great Bend session

The Kansas Supreme Court will hear the two cases at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6, in the B-29 Superfortress Ballroom at the Great Bend Events Center, 3111 10th St.

Kansas Supreme Court justices (Courtesy Kansas Supreme Court)

The public is invited to watch the proceedings. The justices will not rule on the cases that night. After the hearing, the judges will greet the public in an informal reception.

“Watching an appellate argument helps people understand how courts resolve disputes and the steps that are taken to make sure court proceedings are fair and case resolution is based on a correct application of the law,” Chief Justice Marla Luckert said.

She said people generally understand the trial process at the local level, but fewer people have seen an appellate court in action.

“Bringing arguments to communities throughout Kansas gives everyone the opportunity to learn how the Kansas Supreme Court decides cases,” she said. “People who come to watch and meet us afterward tell us they gained a better understanding of the Kansas judicial system and its constitutional responsibility to fairly and impartially resolve disputes.”

Anyone who wants to attend the special session should plan to arrive early to allow time to get through security screening. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. Court security offers these guidelines to ease the process:

Do not bring food or drink.

Do not bring large bags, large purses, backpacks, computer cases, or briefcases; small handbags are permitted.

Do not bring knives, pepper spray, firearms, or weapons.

Do not bring electronic devices like laptop computers, handheld games, personal digital assistants, or tablets. If you must carry a cellphone, turn it off and store it out of sight while court is in session.

Audience members are prohibited from talking during oral arguments because it interferes with the attorneys’ remarks and justices’ questions. Those arriving after proceedings start or leaving before they end should be as quiet as possible entering and exiting the ballroom. Talking immediately outside the ballroom is also discouraged.

People who cannot make it to Great Bend for the hearing can watch it livestreaming at YouTube.com/KansasSupremeCourt.

The Supreme Court has conducted special sessions outside its Topeka courtroom since 2011 when it marked the state’s 150th anniversary by convening in the historic Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Statehouse. From there, and through the end of 2011, the court conducted special sessions in Greensburg, Salina, and Wichita. Since then, the court has had sessions in Colby, El Dorado, Emporia, Garden City, Hays, Hiawatha, Hutchinson, Kansas City, Lawrence, Manhattan, Overland Park, Pittsburg, Topeka, and Winfield.

The court started conducting evening sessions when it visited Hays in April 2015. That event drew a crowd of nearly 700 people. A special evening session in Lawrence in 2019 drew about 800 people.