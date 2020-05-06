Kansas teacher charged with having sex with student

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (AP) — A teacher at a northeast Kansas school is charged with having a sexual relationship with a student.

Court records filed Tuesday show Anthony Kuckelman, of Lawrence, is charged with three felony counts of unlawful sexual relations with a student while he taught at McLouth High School.

The alleged crimes occurred between December 2017 and March 2019. McLouth Superintendent Steve Lilly says Kuckelman, who taught science, has been suspended from all duties and activities.

